Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 21,753 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.07% of Universal Insurance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 340.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,491.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 182.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UVE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $451.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.16 million. Analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

