3,214 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $681,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares in the company, valued at $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $4,644,318. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SITE opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.64. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $132.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $817.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.