Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $377,000 in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2,365.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,220,000 after buying an additional 28,238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $146,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,463.89 and a beta of 1.64. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $28,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,293 shares of company stock worth $8,880,532. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

