Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $383,000 in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.06% of Manchester United at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 629.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

MANU opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. Manchester United PLC has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $600.44 million, a PE ratio of -211.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

