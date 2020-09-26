Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,977,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Kellogg by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,790,000 after acquiring an additional 692,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kellogg by 89.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 574,167 shares of company stock worth $38,505,645. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.