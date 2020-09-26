Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 44,248 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its holdings in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,248 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $507,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anaplan by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Anaplan from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Shares of PLAN opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. Anaplan Inc has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $1,485,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,009,376.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 756,647 shares of company stock valued at $41,928,840. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.