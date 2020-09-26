CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 248.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,786 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,514,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after buying an additional 447,685 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 936.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,448,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 1,308,886 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 377.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 816,842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 720,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 48,930 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 73.51%. On average, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

