Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,228 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.82 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

