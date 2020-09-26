Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $382,000 Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,470 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ball by 171.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,603,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 250.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 15.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

