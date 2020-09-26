Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $382,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 98,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

