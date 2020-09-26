Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock worth $2,080,249. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

MDT opened at $103.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

