California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 25,265 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 356,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,265 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Commscope were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Commscope by 35.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,516,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327,365 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Commscope in the first quarter valued at about $34,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,486,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,836 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 1,316.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commscope by 2,497.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Commscope in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. Commscope’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

