California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of BOK Financial worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOKF. ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

