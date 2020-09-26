California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Patterson Companies worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,225,000 after buying an additional 579,445 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PDCO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

