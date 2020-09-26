California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 818 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Tenet Healthcare worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 40.0% in the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,944,000 after acquiring an additional 832,130 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,539,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,918,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mudrick Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,973,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $22.89 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

