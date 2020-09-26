California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,068 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.63%.

In related news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

