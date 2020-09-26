California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 111,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 71,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,082,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HASI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.