California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 541 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,791,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2,020.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 715,048 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,128,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after acquiring an additional 578,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co.
California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co.
California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc.
California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc.
California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 818 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp
California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 818 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp
California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,068 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp
California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,068 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp
California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc
California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 541 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co.
California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 541 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report