California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 541 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Hyatt Hotels worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,791,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2,020.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 715,048 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,128,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after acquiring an additional 578,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

