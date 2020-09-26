California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,843 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Washington Federal worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Federal by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Federal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Washington Federal by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $122,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,447.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,378 shares of company stock worth $171,336 over the last ninety days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of WAFD opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

