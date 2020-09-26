California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,458,000 after purchasing an additional 181,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 124.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,648,000 after purchasing an additional 503,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 161.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 28.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 413,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 92,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

