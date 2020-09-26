California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 65,181 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,181 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Pluralsight worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1.2% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 19,199,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,812,000 after purchasing an additional 236,965 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 756,777 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,885,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,648,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,394,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,254,000 after acquiring an additional 518,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of PS stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Pluralsight Inc has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.44.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 36.22% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $626,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,040. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

