California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,849 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Arcosa worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Arcosa by 114.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Arcosa by 19.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. Arcosa Inc has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.