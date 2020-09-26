California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLR opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.76. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

