Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Stake Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,085 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 140.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of CLF opened at $5.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

