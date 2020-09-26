California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Steven Madden worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,810,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,260 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3,043.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 355,888 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

