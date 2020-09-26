California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Workiva worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 50.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,436,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 484,624 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 126.6% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,892,000 after buying an additional 291,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Workiva by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,962,000 after buying an additional 288,206 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workiva by 111.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,281,000 after buying an additional 249,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter worth about $13,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $56.13 on Friday. Workiva Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.59 million. Workiva’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 28,665 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,585,747.80. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 20,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,423.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,548. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Workiva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

