California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,236 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Fate Therapeutics worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,936,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,317,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,295,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.81.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a current ratio of 11.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

