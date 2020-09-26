California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,022 Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,071 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 40,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Tripadvisor worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 319.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 122.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

TRIP opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.