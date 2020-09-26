Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 24.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,662,000 after acquiring an additional 151,495 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 109.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 46,283 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $290,000.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $586,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at $991,907.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $436,405.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock worth $2,503,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.