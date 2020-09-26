California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,399 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 14.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

VC opened at $64.60 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. The firm’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.