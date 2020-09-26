California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 19,251 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Under Armour worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50,381 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 55,516 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 868,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 50,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAA. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.17. Under Armour Inc has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

