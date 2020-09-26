California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,457 shares of company stock worth $2,771,086 over the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.67. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

