California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 131 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,062.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.35 and a beta of 1.60. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,270.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,118.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $862.69.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,037.13.

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

