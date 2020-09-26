California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 235,601 Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 235,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 811.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 228,006 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 336.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 343.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 282,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 219,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.