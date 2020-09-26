California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

