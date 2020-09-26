California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,894 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Nordstrom worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 5.9% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN opened at $11.92 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

