California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,244 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of NovaGold Resources worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 68.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 18.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $936,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 89,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $957,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.