California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Ingevity worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,442,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1,796.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 10,206.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 388.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 243,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2,176.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

