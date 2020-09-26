California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIT opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.85. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

