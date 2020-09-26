California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 24,535 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,549,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,980,000 after buying an additional 1,034,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,237,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,283,000 after buying an additional 864,661 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after buying an additional 406,765 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,797,864.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 251,701 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,004,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 12.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.84. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,294,519.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,330 shares of company stock worth $5,966,578. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

