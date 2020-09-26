California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.40 Million Stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

BXS opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.16 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

