California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 197,318 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,453,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,517,000 after acquiring an additional 141,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

ONB opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.37 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.