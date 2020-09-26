California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,514 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Howard Hughes worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 108.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 165.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.65. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $132.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

