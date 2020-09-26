California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.81. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $59,549.28. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,870.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

