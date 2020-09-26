California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,737 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Trinity Industries by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Trinity Industries by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $19.43 on Friday. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 149.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

