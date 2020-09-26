Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Stake Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Extended Stay America worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth $63,185,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth $73,942,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 284,924 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 12.6% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,238,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 249,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 209,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $11.96 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

