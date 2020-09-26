California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.49 Million Stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Associated Banc worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 57,821 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 506.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 499,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 417,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 839.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

