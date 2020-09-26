California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 514.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 167,154 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 68.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 168.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 34,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $9.48 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

