California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,409 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 693.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 102,895 shares during the last quarter.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $569,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,251,237.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,019,940. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

