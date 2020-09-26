California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,820 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 491,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 167,600 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 323,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $149,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $115,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSOD stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

